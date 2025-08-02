Braves vs. Reds: First Major League Baseball game ever played in Tennessee

Birmingham-Southern College is closing down but its baseball team is outliving it by heading to the Division III College Baseball World Series.
(Don Mroczkowski - stock.adobe.co)
By WSB Radio News Staff

BRISTOL, TN — Major League Baseball history will be made as the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds face off in the Speedway Classic, the first-ever MLB game played in the state of Tennessee and set to break the league’s all-time attendance record.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. at Bristol Motor Speedway, where organizers expect more than 85,000 fans to fill the iconic half-mile racetrack, surpassing any crowd ever recorded for a major league game.

To transform the 1961-built racing venue into a baseball stadium, crews removed pit walls, poles, gas pumps, and even part of a building. The custom-built symmetrical field measures 330 feet down the lines and 400 feet to center field, with the playing surface positioned between Turns 3 and 4 and the infield.

The evening will include star-studded pre-game festivities, with musical performances by Tim McGraw, Pitbull, and Jake Owen. Braves legend and Hall of Famer Chipper Jones will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

WSB’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!