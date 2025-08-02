Braves vs. Reds: First Major League Baseball game ever played in Tennessee

BRISTOL, TN — Major League Baseball history will be made as the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds face off in the Speedway Classic, the first-ever MLB game played in the state of Tennessee and set to break the league’s all-time attendance record.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. at Bristol Motor Speedway, where organizers expect more than 85,000 fans to fill the iconic half-mile racetrack, surpassing any crowd ever recorded for a major league game.

To transform the 1961-built racing venue into a baseball stadium, crews removed pit walls, poles, gas pumps, and even part of a building. The custom-built symmetrical field measures 330 feet down the lines and 400 feet to center field, with the playing surface positioned between Turns 3 and 4 and the infield.

The evening will include star-studded pre-game festivities, with musical performances by Tim McGraw, Pitbull, and Jake Owen. Braves legend and Hall of Famer Chipper Jones will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

