Boston pays tribute to late singer Tommy DeCarlo

Boston founder Tom Scholz has paid tribute to the band’s late singer Tommy DeCarlo, who passed away Monday at age 60 after being diagnosed with brain cancer last September.

"Everyone who has heard Tommy sing on stage, or on BOSTON albums, knows what a gifted artist he was, but few know how hard he worked to fill that role of BOSTON's lead vocalist, and to turn himself into a top-tier live performer - or more important, what a dedicated father he was to his children," Scholz wrote on Facebook on behalf of the band. He noted DeCarlo was "a sweet man who did not deserve to be cut down at such a young age."

"While many people will remember Tommy giving his audience amazing live performances," Scholz continued, "I will remember him as the incredible singer who appeared out of nowhere to rescue BOSTON in 2007, and gave all of us with the band 10 additional years of performing our most memorable live shows."



DeCarlo joined Boston in 2007 following the death of the band's original frontman, Brad Delp, and had been part of the band's touring lineup ever since.

