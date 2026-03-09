Boston lead singer Tommy DeCarlo dead at 60

Tommy DeCarlo of Boston performs on stage at Alice Cooper's 21st Annual Christmas Pudding at Celebrity Theatre on December 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Boston lead singer Tommy DeCarlo died Monday at the age of 60, his family confirmed in a post on Instagram.

“After being diagnosed with brain cancer last September, he fought with incredible strength and courage right up until the very end,” read the family statement. “During this difficult time, we kindly ask that friends and fans respect our family’s privacy as we grieve and support one another.”

DeCarlo joined Boston in 2007 following the death of original frontman Brad Delp, who died by suicide on March 9, 2007. DeCarlo got the gig after sending a MySpace link of him performing Boston covers, as well as an original song he wrote in honor of Delp, to the band's management. He was working for Home Depot at the time. He has been part of Boston's touring lineup ever since.

DeCarlo also appeared on Boston's 2013 album Life, Love & Hope, which also featured previously recorded vocals by Delp.

