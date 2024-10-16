The Boss meets The Bear: Jeremy Allen White attends Bruce Springsteen’s New York 'Road Diary' premiere

By Jill Lances

Bruce Springsteen posed for pictures with The Bear star Jeremy Allen White at the New York premiere screening of The Boss' upcoming documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band.

White is set to play Bruce in the upcoming film Deliver Me From Nowhere, about the making of Springsteen's 1982 album Nebraska, and this was the first time they've been photographed together.

The Road Diary screening took place Tuesday at the Museum of Modern Art, with Bruce, director Thom Zimny, guitarist Stevie Van Zandt and Bruce's manager Jon Landau in attendance, along with musicians Marky RamonePaul Shaffer and G.E. Smith, actor Andrew McCarthy, comedian Sandra Bernhard and others.

Road DiaryBruce Springsteen & The E Street Band debuts Oct. 25 on Hulu and Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

