Bootleg of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers' 1982 Edinburgh concert to be released on vinyl

By Jill Lances
A live bootleg of a classic Tom Petty concert is being released in late November.

The Petty estate has teamed with Jack White's Third Man Records to release Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers Live In Edinburgh 1982: The Gennaro Tapes, a concert taken from a bootleg recording by sound mixer Gennaro Rioppo.

"This rare recording has not been touched since the day it was captured," reads the announcement on Petty's Instagram.

The concert took place during the band’s 1982 Long After Dark tour and features performances of such classic Petty tracks as “American Girl,” “You Got Lucky,” “Don’t Do Me Like That,” “Breakdown” and “Refugee."

The Gennaro Tapes will be released as a three-LP vinyl collection, pressed from the original cassette, on Nov. 29, with an exclusive turquoise vinyl variant available through the Tom Petty store.

