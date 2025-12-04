Booker T. and the M.G.’s guitarist Steve Cropper dies at 84

ock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Steve Cropper, founding member of Booker T. & the MG's and the Blues Brothers Band, performs onstage at The Rose on September 28, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Booker T. and the M.G.'s guitarist Steve Cropper died Wednesday at the age of 84. The news was confirmed on Cropper's Facebook page, which noted he "died peacefully in Nashville."

"Steve was a beloved musician, songwriter, and producer whose extraordinary talent touched millions of lives around the world," read the statement. "While we mourn the loss of a husband, father, and friend, we find comfort knowing that Steve will live forever through his music. Every note he played, every song he wrote, and every artist he inspired ensures that his spirit and artistry will continue to move people for generations."

Booker T. and the M.G.'s was the house band for the legendary label Stax Records, with Cropper playing on iconic recordings like Sam & Dave's "Soul Man" and Otis Redding's "(Sittin' On) the Dock of the Bay," which he co-wrote and produced. He also produced many Stax recordings, and co-wrote songs like "In The Midnight Hour" with Wilson Pickett, and "Knock on Wood" with Eddie Floyd.

After leaving Stax in 1970, he went on to work with artists like Rod Stewart, Ringo Starr, John Lennon, The Jeff Beck Group, Peter Frampton and others. Cropper was also the lead guitarist in the Blues Brothers, fronted by John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd, and appeared in the two Blues Brothers movies: 1980's The Blues Brothers and 1998's Blues Brothers 2000.

Despite his departure from Stax, Cropper continued to record and tour with Booker T. and the M.G.'s, and they released their last album, That's the Way It Should Be, in 1994.

Cropper launched his solo career with the 1969 album With a Little Help From My Friends. He released his most recent album, 2024's Friendlytown, with his band The Midnight Hour. It featured guest appearances by ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons and Queen's Brian May.

Cropper, nicknamed "The Colonel," won two Grammy awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1992 as a member of Booker T. and the M.G.’s. In 2005, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

