Book about the making of Tom Petty's 'Wildflowers' coming soon

Tom Petty referred to his 1994 release Wildflowers as his favorite album, and now a book documenting the making of the LP is on its way.

The limited-edition book is a collaboration between the Estate of Tom Petty and Genesis Publications. It will feature rare photography, handwritten lyrics and personal stories from Petty, the Heartbreakers and his musical collaborators.

Preorders for the book will open soon, and you can sign up at Genesis Publications' website to be notified when it goes live.

Wildflowers was Petty's second solo studio album and the first of three Petty projects produced by Rick Rubin. While only credited to Petty, the members of the Heartbreakers played on it, except for drummer Stan Lynch, who'd been fired prior to its release.

Wildflowers was critically acclaimed and was eventually RIAA-certified for sales of 3 million albums. It featured the singles "You Don't Know How It Feels," "You Wreck Me" and the title track.

