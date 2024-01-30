Bono nominated for an Audie Award for his memoir, 'Surrender'

U2 frontman Bono has been nominated for an Audie Award.

The rocker is nominated in the Audio Book of the Year category for his memoir, Surrender, which he released in November 2022 and narrated himself.

Other big names nominated for Audies include Michelle Williams, Michelle Obama, Dolly Parton, Ethan Hawke, Lake Bell, Patrick Stewart, Alfrie Woodard and Meryl Streep.

Surrender followed Bono, born Paul Hewson, from his childhood in Dublin to the formation of U2 and its journey to superstardom. The printed copies featured 40 original drawings by the rocker.

Audie Award winners will be announced March 4 during a ceremony in Los Angeles.

