Bonnie Raitt postpones Asheville show, replaces it with benefit concert in Charlotte

The multiple Grammy winner just announced that she's postponed her planned Nov. 20 concert in Asheville, North Carolina, because of the aftermath of the hurricane, pushing the show to April 23, 2025. She also announced that instead, on Nov. 20 she'll headline a concert at Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte, North Carolina, donating all money made from the show to nonprofits helping communities impacted by the hurricane.
Bonnie's next concert is scheduled for Nov. 6 in Houston, Texas. A complete list of dates can be found at bonnieraitt.com.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.