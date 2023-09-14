Bonnie Raitt to perform at the 22nd annual Americana Honors & Awards

Bonnie Raitt is set to perform at the 22nd annual Americana Honors & Awards, Billboard reports.

Other performers confirmed for the September 20 show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium include Margo Price, Allison Russell, Brandi Carlile, The War and Treaty, The Avett Brothers and Patty Griffin.

Raitt is also nominated for an Americana Award this year. Her Grammy Award-winning track "Just Like That" will compete for Song of the Year against Russell's "You're Not Alone," featuring Carlile; Zac Bryan's "Something in the Orange"; Price's "Change of Heart"; and Charley Crocket's "I'm Just A Clown."

And fans who can't make it to Nashville can still catch Raitt's performance. The Americana Honors & Awards will stream live on Circle Network's YouTube page, then one day later it will air on the Americana Music Association's Facebook page. It will also air on PBS in November in the Austin City Limits time slot.

The Americana Honors & Awards is part of Nashville's annual Americanafest, taking place September 19-23. A complete list of nominees can be found at americanamusic.org.

