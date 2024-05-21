Bon Jovi’s Dave Bryan to co-host new podcast with his daughter

Bon Jovi keyboardist Dave Bryan is launching a new podcast with his daughter Gabby Byran, described as a “comedic self-help series.”

Let Me Ask My Dad will have the pair responding to listener questions and offering tips on a variety of subjects, including parenting, family, love and rock 'n' roll.

“When my daughter asked me to do an advice podcast with her I thought to myself… wow, what’s a podcast?” Bryan shares. “We both have a wicked sense of humor and are full of advice, so I of course agreed. And who better to give fatherly advice than me? A perfect dad!"

He adds, "It’s been so much fun recording this together and you all are going to love it! What's better than a father and daughter duo?”

“I’m so excited to do this podcast, mostly because I owe my dad a lot of money and I don’t want to pay him back so I’ve decided to distract him with this instead!” Gabby jokes, calling her dad “the funniest person I know.”

"And even though he has no idea what a podcast is and asked me if he could 'text it to his friends,' he adds another notch to his belt as a great host," she shares. "Let Me Ask My Dad is going to be a blast. You're welcome in advance!"

Let Me Ask My Dad is set to launch May 28 on most major podcast platforms.

