Bon Jovi, U2 & Lenny Kravitz among the MTV VMA nominees

Bon Jovi, Lenny Kravitz and U2 are among the artists vying for an MTV VMA this year.

All three are nominated in the Best Rock category: Bon Jovi for “Legendary,” Kravitz for “Human” and U2 for “Atomic City."

Their competition in the category includes Green Day’s “Dilemma,” Coldplay’s “feelslikeimfallinginlove” and Kings of Leon’s “Mustang.”

Taylor Swift leads all nominees this year with 10, followed by Post Malone with nine.

The MTV Video Music Awards will air Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET live from the UBS Arena in New York. Fan voting is open now and runs through Aug. 30.

