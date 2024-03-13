Bon Jovi teases new music ahead of “Legendary” release

Bon Jovi continues to get fans excited for new music.

The band is set to drop the new song “Legendary” on Thursday, March 14, at 9 a.m., and in a new tease, they appear to be dropping hints about their upcoming album.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers shared a video of a couple driving in a car and surfing the radio dial, where you hear snippets of such Bon Jovi classics as "You Give Love A Bad Name," "Livin' On A Prayer" and "It's My Life." As the couple continue to flip channels, you hear three other Bon Jovi songs, which could possibly be tracks from the upcoming album.

The clip also features a snippet of Jon giving an interview in which he shares, “I’m really proud of this album, the sound, the songwriting. I actually think it’s the best record we’ve made in 20 years. I think the fan is gonna love it." He ends with, “Bon Jovi forever baby.”

It sounds like Jon is hinting that the album will be called Forever. Not only does he end the interview by saying "Bon Jovi forever," but the car in the clip has a license plate that reads "Forever" and the video ends with the website bonjoviforever.com flashing across the screen. When you go to it, it features a countdown to the debut of "Legendary."

"Legendary" is set to arrive on the same day the band's new documentary, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, premieres at South by Southwest. It'll start streaming on Hulu April 26.

