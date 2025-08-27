Bon Jovi teams with Bruce Springsteen & more for collaborations version of 'Forever'

Bon Jovi has enlisted some of their superstar friends for a new take on their 16th studio album, Forever.

The band is set to release Forever (Legendary Edition) on Oct. 24, which has them collaborating with an A-list lineup of artists to reimagine songs on Forever, which was released in 2024. Guests appearing on the new release include fellow New Jersey rocker Bruce Springsteen, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, Jelly Roll, Ryan Tedder, Avril Lavigne, Jason Isbell, James Bay and Lainey Wilson.

And Bon Jovi is set to preview the album on Friday by dropping two songs — the lead-off single, “Red, White & Jersey,” which was not a part of the original album, and a new take on “Hollow Man,” featuring Springsteen.

“This album is more than just a collection of collaborations, it is an album born out of necessity,” Jon Bon Jovi shares, noting it was made while he was still recovering from vocal chord surgery.

“Without an ability to tour at that time, I continued working in the studio and called on some friends, great singers, artists, musicians and also just great people,” he says. “The result is an album with a new viewpoint and new spirit — a collaboration album that proves we all get by in this world with a little help from our friends.”

Jon adds, “I feel tremendous joy and gratitude releasing this album and I think it shows in the music. I can say with certainty that there is always something bigger than ME, and that’s WE.”

Forever (Legendary Edition) is available for preorder now. Here is the track list:

"Red, White, and Jersey"

"Legendary" (with James Bay)

"We Made It Look Easy" (with Robbie Williams)

"Living Proof" (with Jelly Roll)

"Waves" (with Jason Isbell)

"Seeds" (with Ryan Tedder)

"Kiss The Bride" (with Billy Falcon)

"The People's House" (with The War & Treaty)

"Walls Of Jericho" (with Joe Elliott)

"I Wrote You A Song" (with Lainey Wilson)

"Living In Paradise" (with Avril Lavigne)

"My First Guitar" (with Marcus King)

"Hollow Man" (with Bruce Springsteen)

"We Made It Look Easy / Hicimos Que Pareciera Fácil" (with Carin León)

