Bon Jovi releasing new holiday tune, “Christmas Isn’t Christmas”

Shlomi Pinto/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Bon Jovi is getting into the Christmas spirit. The rockers just announced they'll be releasing a new, original holiday tune, "Christmas Isn't Christmas," on Friday, November 17.

This isn’t the first time Bon Jovi has helped soundtrack the holidays. Previously released Christmas tunes by the band include the original track “I Wish Everyday Could Be Like Christmas” and covers of “Please Come Home For Christmas” and “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”

In 2020, frontman Jon Bon Jovi released a Christmas EP, aptly titled A Jon Bon Jovi Christmas, which featured three songs, "Christmas All Over Again," "Fairytale of New York" and "If I Get Home on Christmas Day."

"Christmas Isn't Christmas" is available for preorder now. Those who order it will be entered for a chance to win one of three Bon Jovi Monopoly sets, autographed by Jon.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!