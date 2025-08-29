Bon Jovi drops two songs from 'Forever (Legendary Edition)', including Bruce Springsteen collaboration

Cover of Bon Jovi's 'Forever (Legendary Edition)'/I(sland Records)
By Jill Lances

Bon Jovi has dropped the first two tracks off their upcoming collaborations album, Forever (Legendary Edition), which has them teaming up with other big-name artists to reimagine songs on their 2024 album, Forever.

The first released track is the album's lead-off single, "Red, White and Jersey"; the band also released a new music video, which follows a couple and their friends having fun in the Garden State. The other track is the first collaboration to be released, "Hollow Man," featuring fellow New Jersey rocker Bruce Springsteen.

Both songs are available now via digital outlets.

In addition to Springsteen, Forever (Legendary Edition), dropping on Oct. 24, has Bon Jovi collaborating with such artists as Def Leppard's Joe ElliottJelly RollRyan TedderAvril LavigneJason IsbellJames Bay and Lainey Wilson.

