Bon Jovi celebrating 40th anniversary with new collector’s edition Monopoly game

Bon Jovi is celebrating their 40th anniversary this year, and fans can now join in the celebration by playing a game of Monopoly.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are releasing a 40th Anniversary Collector's Edition of the popular board game, which features highlights from the New Jersey rockers' career, including legendary concerts all over the world.



The game comes with unique collectable tokens representing the band, including a 40th anniversary Heart & Dagger, the state of New Jersey, the Bon Jovi Skull logo, Jon Bon Jovi's acoustic guitar, their Diamond Superman logo and the "Have A Nice Day" smirk.

Fans can also celebrate Bon Jovi's anniversary with their 40th anniversary 2024 calendar featuring over 50 rarely seen or used images of the band, and a centerfold that covers highlights of Bon Jovi's four-decade career.

Both items are available for preorder now. The Monopoly game is set to ship November 17, while the calendar will ship December 22.

