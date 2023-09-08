Bob Weir lends voice to new Stephen Marley track

Tuff Gong Collective/UMe/Ghetto Youths International

By Jill Lances

Grateful Dead's Bob Weir is featured on Stephen Marley's new track, "Winding Roads." It also features Jack Johnson and Weir's backing band, Wolf Brothers, made up of Don Was, and Dead & Company members Jeff Chimenti and Jay Lane.

The song will be featured on Marley's new album, Old Soul, which drops Friday, September 15. It also features a guest appearance by Eric Clapton on Stephen's acoustic cover of dad Bob Marley's "I Shot The Sheriff," which Clapton also covered in 1974 for his album 461 Ocean Boulevard.

Other guests on the album include Ziggy MarleyDamian "Jr. Gong" MarleyBuju Banton and Slightly Stoopid.

Old Soul, Marley's first full-length album since 2016, will be released digitally, on CD and as a limited-edition double vinyl; it's available for preorder now.

