Bob Marley & The Wailers announce posthumous album, 'Africa Unite'

Island Records

By Jamia Pugh

Legendary Jamaican musician Bob Marley will release Africa Unite, a posthumous album featuring his greatest hits.

A fusion of reggae and Afrobeats, the ten-track project blends some of the icon's most beloved songs, like "Waiting In Vain" and "Three Little Birds," with the contemporary sounds of popular African musicians Tiwa SavageTeniSarkodie and more.

"Africa Unite is an album that showcases the importance of Bob Marley in modern day Africa," Marley's daughter Cedella Marley said. "The artists that feature on this album have reimagined Bob Marley's classics in a way we know he would have loved and been proud of."

Three of the 10 songs are available for streaming today, while the full release of Africa Unite is expected on August 4.

