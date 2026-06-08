Bob Dylan’s been digging deep into his catalog on new tour

Bob Dylan performs onstage during the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards held at The Hollywood Palladium on January 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1)

Bob Dylan launched the latest leg of his North American tour last week, and he’s been adding some deep cuts to his set.

During his Saturday show at Chateau St. Michelle Winery Amphitheatre in Woodinville, Washington, Dylan opened the show with a performance of "You Ain't Goin' Nowhere" from 1975's The Basement Tapes. It was the first time he's performed the track live since November 2012, according to setlist.fm.

But that wasn't the only time he dug deep into his catalog for his set. During opening night in Troutdale, Oregon, on June 4, Dylan performed "Baby, Won't You Be My Baby," a track from 2014's compilation The Bootleg Series Vol. 11: The Basement Tapes Complete. It was the first time he's ever performed the song live.

Dylan is set to play Eugene, Oregon, on Tuesday, and has dates confirmed through Aug. 1 in Nashville, Tennessee. A complete list of dates can be found at BobDylan.com.

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