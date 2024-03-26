Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss to play Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic in Philadelphia

Bob Dylan, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are booked to play Willie Nelson’s annual 4th of July Picnic, happening in Philadelphia for the very first time.

"I am thrilled to bring the 4th of July Picnic to Philadelphia for the first time in our storied history," Willie shares. "It's an honor to host such an extraordinary lineup of talent in the birthplace of our country. We can't wait to celebrate Independence Day with you."

Mavis Staples, Maren Morris and Celisse are also booked for the concert, which will be happening at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey, just across the river from Philly.

A Citi presale will kick off Tuesday, March 26, at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m.

Dylan, Plant and Krauss are also booked to play Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival, which kicks off June 21 in Alpharetta, Georgia, and wraps September 17 in Buffalo, New York. Nelson and Dylan are booked for the festival's entire run, while Plant and Krauss will play 10 shows through July 7 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Other artists playing the festival include John Mellencamp, Celisse, Brittney Spencer and Southern Avenue with Billy Strings.

