Bob Dylan responds to dancer who claimed she was told not to look him in the eye

Believe it or not, Bob Dylan is now responding to comments on social platform X.

On Tuesday, Dylan shared a post about seeing Nick Cave perform the song "Joy" in Paris, which prompted a dancer to share her disappointing encounter with the rock legend.

"My Joy was taken away after rehearsing as one of the Backup dancers for your set on the Grammys in NYC 1991," Cheryl Henry wrote, detailing how she walked by Dylan, who made a comment about her red hair.

“By the time I reached the exit door at Radio City I had been told not to return,” she added, sharing that the dancers had been told not to make eye contact with the him. “I guess I snuck a peek as I passed you !”
Well, apparently Dylan took issue with her comment.

"Saw your reply. Just want you to know I've never told anybody not to make eye contact with me," he replied. "That is just ridiculous. And the next time you see me please look straight into my eyes."

And Cheryl seemed to be happy with the response, replying, "I knew it wasn't coming from you ! I look forward to it ! XXXX OOOO."

