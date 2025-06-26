Bob Dylan performs 'The Times They Are A-Changin'' for the first time in 15 years

Bob Dylan broke out one of his classic songs in Tennessee Wednesday night for the first time in more than a decade.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer performed a slow version of his 1964 classic "The Times They Are A-Changin'" on piano during his set at the Outlaw Music Festival in Franklin, Tennessee.

According to Rolling Stone, the last time Dylan performed the song was 15 years ago during a February 2010 event at the White House honoring the civil rights movement.

Dylan's next stop on the Outlaw Music Festival is happening Friday in Memphis, with the final show set for Sept. 19 in Troy, Wisconsin. A complete list of dates can be found at BobDylan.com.

