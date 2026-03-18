Bob Dylan extends Rough and Rowdy Ways tour

Speacial guest Bob Dylan performs in concert during Farm Aid at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on September 23, 2023 in Noblesville, Indiana. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Bob Dylan has extended his 2026 tour into July.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has added three new dates to the latest leg of his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour, including two nights, June 6 and 7, at the Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery in Woodinville, Washington, and a July 2 show at the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale Monday.

The 84-year-old Dylan is set to kick off the latest leg of the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska. He launched the tour in November 2021, in support of his 39th studio album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, which was released in 2020.

He wrapped a European and U.K. leg of the tour on Nov. 25 in Dublin, Ireland.

A complete list of dates can be found at BobDylan.com.

In other Dylan news … the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has earned a co-writing credit on Willie Nelson's upcoming album, Dream Chaser, which drops May 29. Dylan is credited on the song "I Can't Read Your Mind" because, as Nelson explained in a 2025 GQ interview, he gave Willie the idea for the song.

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