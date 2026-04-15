Bob Dylan expands 2026 North American tour

Musician Bob Dylan performs onstage during the AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Michael Douglas at Sony Pictures Studios on June 11, 2009 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)

Bob Dylan has added some more dates to his 2026 North American tour.

The 84-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has added seven new shows to his schedule, beginning July 10 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The additions include stops in Pittsburgh; Philadelphia; Boston; Gilford, New Hampshire; and Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Jimmie Vaughan and Brittney Spencer will join Dylan as special guests on select dates.

Tickets for all new shows go on sale Friday

Dylan launched his latest North American tour on March 21 in Omaha, Nebraska, with dates confirmed through July 25 in Vienna, Virginia. His next show is Thursday in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

A complete list of dates can be found at BobDylan.com.

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