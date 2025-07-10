Bob Dylan to bring Rough and Rowdy Ways tour to Europe, UK and Ireland this fall

Bob Dylan is headed overseas this fall.

The 84-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has announced a new leg of his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour, with dates in Europe, the U.K. and Ireland.

The tour will kick off Oct. 16 in Helsinki, Finland, with stops in Stockholm, Copenhagen, Brussels, Paris and Amsterdam. Dylan then heads to the U.K. on Nov. 7 for shows in Brighton, Swansea, Coventry, Leeds and Glasgow.

Dylan will end his tour in Ireland, with two nights each in Belfast and Killarney before wrapping Nov. 25 in Dublin.

Dylan launched his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour in November 2021. He's currently part of Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival, which hits Alpharetta, Georgia, on July 25. The tour is set to run through Sept. 19 in Troy, Wisconsin.

A complete list of Dylan dates can be found at BobDylan.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.