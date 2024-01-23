Bob Dylan announces spring 'Rough and Rowdy Ways' tour dates

Bob Dylan is returning to the road this spring. The 82-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced a spring leg of his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour.

The tour kicks off March 1 with a two-night stand in Ft. Lauderdale, one of five Florida cities on this leg. It also stops in Athens, Georgia, and Charlotte, North Carolina, before wrapping March 18 in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, January 26. A complete list of dates can be found at bobdylan.com.

Dylan launched his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour in November 2021. The trek supports his album of the same name, which he released in June 2020.

