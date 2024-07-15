Bob Dylan announces European & U.K. Rough and Rowdy Ways tour dates

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for ABA

By Jill Lances

Bob Dylan is not finished with his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced a new European and U.K. leg of the trek, kicking off with a three-night stand in Prague, Oct. 4-6.
The tour will hit cities in Germany, France, Belgium, the U.K. and more before wrapping with a three-night stand at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall Nov. 12-14.
Tickets for all shows go on sale July 19.

Dylan launched his Rough & Rowdy Ways tour in November 2021. He's currently on Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival, which hits Chula Vista, California, on July 29. A complete list of dates can be found at bobdylan.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!