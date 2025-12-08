Bob Dylan announces 2026 tour dates

: Bob Dylan performs as part of a double bill with Neil Young at Hyde Park on July 12, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for ABA)
By Jill Lances
Bob Dylan has set his first Rough and Rowdy Ways tour dates for 2026.
The rocker has announced plans for a 27-date tour launching March 21 in Omaha, Nebraska. The trek will take him to cities in Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee and more, before wrapping in Abilene, Texas, May 1.
Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday.
Dylan launched his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour in November 2021. He wrapped a European and U.K. leg of the tour on Nov. 25 in Dublin, Ireland.

A complete list of dates can be found at BobDylan.com.

