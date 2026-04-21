Bob Dylan adds more dates to his 2026 North American tour

Bob Dylan performs during the British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park in London. (Photo by Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images)

Bob Dylan continues to extend his 2026 North American tour.

The 84-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has added six new shows to the tour, including a July 21 stop at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York.

He’s also added stops in Richmond, Virginia; Raleigh and Wilmington, North Carolina; and Atlanta, with an Aug. 1 show in Nashville currently the last scheduled stop on the trek.

Special guests on the new dates include Lucinda Williams and Jimmie Vaughan.

Tickets for all new shows go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Dylan’s 2026 tour consists of dates throughout the spring and summer. His next show is Thursday in Macon, Georgia.

A complete list of dates can be found at BobDylan.com.

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