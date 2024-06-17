Blue Öyster Cult releasing live album, '50th Anniversary Live – Second Night,' in August

Blue Öyster Cult is continuing the celebration of their 50th anniversary with the release of a new live album.

50th Anniversary Live – Second Night, dropping Aug. 9, features a concert recorded during the band's 2022 three-night stand at Sony Hall in New York. It has the band performing their sophomore album, Tyranny and Mutation, in its entirety, along with such classic tracks as "Burnin' For You" and "(Don't Fear) The Reaper."

As a preview of the record, Blue Öyster Cult has also released a live performance video of the track "7 Screaming Diz-Busters."

The residency at Sony Hall had the band playing their first three albums in their entirety, one each night; Frontiers Music is releasing each night separately. The first release, 50th Anniversary Live – First Night, featured the band performing their self-titled debut album. It was released in October.

50th Anniversary Live – Second Night is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.