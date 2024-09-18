Blondie’s Debbie Harry stars in new eyewear campaign

By Jill Lances
Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry is headlining a new campaign for British luxury eyewear brand Cutler and Gross' latest line.
The new Cutler and Gross X The Great Frog collection, Gothic Realism, features six designs that come with sterling silver or 24K gold-plated emblems.

The campaign was shot at New York's famous Chelsea Hotel, a haven for artists like Bob Dylan, Patti Smith, Andy Warhol and more. A video for the campaign is soundtracked by Harry singing a haunting orchestral version of Blondie's hit "Heart of Glass."

For more info on the eyewear line, visit cutlerandgross.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

