Blondie’s Debbie Harry lends voice to new song from The Dandy Warhols

By Jill Lances
Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry is featured on the latest single released by rockers The Dandy Warhols.

Harry is featured on the track "I Will Never Stop Loving You" from the band's just-released new album Rockmaker.

“’I Will Never Stop Loving You’ is the only true ‘love song’ I have ever written,” The Dandy Warhols’ Courtney Taylor-Taylor shares. “Debbie’s voice elevated this song to a level that nothing else could possibly have done.”
He adds, “Upon hearing it, I think I learned more about singers in that moment than I have learned in the last 15 years… I don’t know… Maybe ever.”

The song and album are available now via digital outlets.

Next up, Blondie has several shows booked for 2024, including dates in Australia, the U.K. and Spain. They'll also play a handful of U.S. shows, their first happening May 8 in Denver, Colorado. A complete list of dates can be found at blondie.net.

