Blondie drummer Clem Burke dies at age 70

Blondie drummer Clem Burke has passed away at the age of 70. The news was announced on Blondie's social media accounts, which revealed his passing "following a private battle with cancer."

“Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie. His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable,” reads the post. “Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage. His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

The post goes on to mention all the iconic musicians Burke has collaborated with over the course of his career, including the Eurythmics, Bob Dylan, Joan Jett, Iggy Pop, the Ramones, the Go-Go's, The Romantics, Bob Geldof and more.

“His influence and contributions have spanned decades and genres, leaving an indelible mark on every project he was a part of,” the post continues. “His legacy will live on through the tremendous amount of music he created and the countless lives he touched.”

The announcement was signed by Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry, guitarist Chris Stein and "the entire Blondie family," who ended the post with, "As we navigate this profound loss, we ask for privacy during this difficult time. Godspeed, Dr. Burke."

Burke, born Clement Anthony Bozewski, joined Blondie in 1975, shortly after they formed in New York City, and appeared on all of their records, the last one being 2017's Pollinator. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Blondie in 2006.

