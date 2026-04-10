The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers release Rolling Stones cover ahead of joint tour

Chris and Rich Robinson of the Black Crowes at the Aragon Ballroom In Chicago, Illinois, April 19 2024 (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

The Black Crowes are headed out on tour with country rock band Whiskey Myers this year, and ahead of the trek, the two bands have teamed up to record a cover of The Rolling Stones track "Star Star."

"We had a blast getting together recently at Iron Cross Studios with Jay Joyce to cut this cult @therollingstones classic," the bands wrote in a post on Instagram. Joyce is the producer behind The Crowes' last two albums, 2024's Happiness Bastards and their recent release, A Pound of Feathers.

"See ya on the road this summer on The Southern Hospitality Tour," they added.

"Star Star," written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, appeared on The Rolling Stones' 11th studio album, 1973's Goats Head Soup.

The Southern Hospitality Tour kicks off May 17 in Austin, Texas, and wraps Aug. 20 in Mountain View, California. A complete list of dates can be found at TheBlackCrowes.com.

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