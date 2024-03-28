The Black Crowes’ “Wanting and Waiting” revealed as TBS Tuesday night baseball anthem

As Major League Baseball’s opening day festivities begin on Thursday, March 28, The Black Crowes have revealed that their music is set to play a big role in baseball season.

The band shared on Instagram that their single "Wanting and Waiting" from their new album, Happiness Bastards, will be the new anthem for Tuesday night baseball on TBS.

“Tune in next Tuesday on TBS for an incredible double-header and every Tuesday all-season long," they share.

"Wanting and Waiting" is the first single The Black Crowes released from Happiness Bastards, the group's first album of new material in 15 years. The Crowes will kick off a tour in support of the album on Tuesday, April 2, in Nashville, Tennessee. A complete list of dates can be found at theblackcrowes.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.