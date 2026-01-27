The Black Crowes take fans behind the scenes of their ‘Profane Prophecy’ video

(L-R) Chris Robinson and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes perform onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

The Black Crowes have shared some behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the video for "Profane Prophecy," one of two new tracks they released from their upcoming album, A Pound of Feathers.

The video was directed by artist and musician Dagger Polyester and was inspired by Russ Meyer films. The costumes, sets and more were created by a group of 15 students from a Los Angeles art collective. In the behind-the-scenes clip, Crowes frontman Chris Robinson talks about how he liked the "DIY" aspect of the video.

"It’s a great collaboration," says Chris. "You know, to have an initial idea, throw it Dagger’s way, Dagger could, you know, throw in another layer and then to bring everyone together to kinda create this little world that’s been going on for the last 48 hours."

A Pound of Feathers, dropping March 13, is The Black Crowes' 10th studio album and their first since 2024's Happiness Bastards. In addition to "Profane Prophecy," they previewed the album by releasing the track "Pharmacy Chronicles."

A Pound of Feathers is available for preorder now.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.