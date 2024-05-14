The Black Crowes share video for “Wilted Rose,” featuring Lainey Wilson

The Black Crowes have released the official music video for "Wilted Rose," featuring Lainey Wilson, a track from their recently released album, Happiness Bastards.

The clip features footage of the band performing the song with Lainey at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville back in April for the kickoff to their Happiness Bastards tour. The video also features behind-the-scenes footage of the band, including clips of tour rehearsals.

Released in March, Happiness Bastards is The Black Crowes' first album of new material in 15 years.

The Black Crowes are set to kick off the U.K./European leg of their Happiness Bastards tour on May 14 in Manchester. They return to the States for some festivals in July and September, before joining Aerosmith as the special guest on their Peace Out tour, starting September 23 in Philadelphia. A complete list of tour dates can be found at theblackcrowes.com.

