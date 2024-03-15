The Black Crowes’ Rich Robinson thinks today’s music lacks “humanity”

The Black Crowes’ Rich Robinson has some strong opinions about today’s music, and he isn’t necessarily a fan.

"The problem with a lot of music today is that there's no humanity in it," he tells The Sun in a new interview. "There's a pursuit of perfection and a use of these tools that sucks all human qualities out of it."

Robinson would rather listen to music that embraced imperfection, suggesting it made songs better.

“Listen to a Beatles record - they’re all over the f******place. Same with Led Zeppelin and the Stones. That’s why their records are exciting,” he says. “Some of my favorite moments on my favorite records have f-ups in them. “

“You listen to Zeppelin’s ‘Since I’ve Been Loving You’ and you hear John Bonham’s squeaky kick-drum. That’s so cool. You hear about the Stones and the chaos that went into making ‘Exile On Main St.’ in this moldy French villa and it’s 100 degrees,” he continues. “It’s amazing and it’s dangerous and can fall off the rails at any time but it’s brilliant and it never does. That’s the human element.”

The Black Crowes just released their first new album in 15 years, Happiness Bastards. They will hit the road on the Happiness Bastards tour starting April 2 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. A complete list of dates can be found at theblackcrowes.com.

