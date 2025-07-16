The Black Crowes to play SEMA Fest 2025 in Las Vegas

The Black Crowes have added another show to their schedule. The rockers are set to play SEMA Fest 2025 on Nov. 7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The event is described as a "celebration of music and car culture." It closes out the annual SEMA Show, which includes high-performance automotive demonstrations, freestyle motocross and custom vehicles.

Other artists on the SEMA Fest bill include Queens of the Stone Age and Neon Trees.

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday; the general sale begins Friday. More info on the festival and tickets can be found at SemaFest.com.

Next up for The Black Crowes, they'll play FloydFest 25-Aurora in Floyd, Virginia, on July 26, followed by more headlining dates. Frontman Chris Robinson is also set to join the Joe Perry Project tour, which kicks off Aug. 13 in Tampa, Florida.

A complete list of Black Crowes dates can be found at TheBlackCrowes.com.

