The Black Crowes & Jimmy Page release 'Live At The Greek' behind-the-scenes short film

The Black Crowes and Jimmy Page have shared a short film about the making of their collaborative live album, Live At The Greek.

As part of the continued celebration of the album's 25th anniversary, the artists have shared The Making of Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes Live At The Greek, an 11-minute behind-the-scenes look at the making of the live album, with new interviews and never-before-seen footage.

"Ultimately we're proud of it and we want to give it its due respect," The Crowes' Chris Robinson says in the film. Page notes, "It was such fun to do at the time. It's infectious."

Rich Robinson adds, "It takes you on a journey."

The Crowes and Page reissued Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes: Live at the Greek back in March, featuring a new mix of the album. There were also 16 previously unreleased tracks, including "Jams," a song Page and Rich Robinson wrote during a soundcheck, as well as behind-the-scenes photos and videos.

The 36-track album features performances of both Black Crowes and Led Zeppelin tunes, recorded in October 1999 at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre and in August 1999 at New York's Jones Beach Theater.

