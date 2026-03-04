Billy Morrison announces new album featuring Sully Erna, Duff McKagan, Marilyn Manson & more

Billy Idol guitarist Billy Morrison has announced a new solo album featuring a whole bunch of guests.

The record, titled Hollow, is due out in August and includes contributions from Godsmack frontman Sully Erna, Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Marilyn Manson, Dexter Holland of The Offspring, Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, Billy Idol's Steve Stevens and rappers Chuck D, B-Real and DMC.

The first single is called "Becoming" and will feature Erna and Bettencourt. It'll premiere on March 27.

"The guests on this record are at the core of the collaborative spirit that I try to put in the center of these records," Morrison says in a statement. "Every single person I worked with stepped up, brought their A game and helped me produce an album that crosses genres, features some really diverse songwriting, and yet has a truly cohesive, and powerful sound."

He adds, "Ultimately, I am just grateful to everyone involved for allowing me to do this again."

Hollow follows Morrison's 2024 effort, The Morrison Project, which includes the Ozzy Osbourne collaboration "Crack Cocaine."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.