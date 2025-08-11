Billy Joel's first ex-wife says her relationship with him is 'all good'

One of the surprises of the HBO documentary Billy Joel: And So It Goes is its extensive interview material with Billy's first wife, muse and former manager Elizabeth Weber. Since they divorced in 1982, Billy has gone on to marry three more times. So what's their relationship like now?

"[Our relationship] is as close as it needs to be for two people who decided to divorce 40 years ago," Weber tells US Weekly. She says "of course" she reached out to Billy following the news of his recent brain disorder diagnosis.

"If I wanna talk to him or if I have something to say, I am able to contact him whenever I want to," she tells US. "But he has a wife and he has children and right now, he's struggling with something that's… that's a big thing."

Billy and Elizabeth became involved when she was married to his best friend and bandmate Jon Small, with whom she had a son, Sean Weber-Small. She and Billy wed in 1973 and, Elizabeth says, Sean and Billy "were very close" during their marriage, and they still have a relationship.

"I have my grandchildren that [Billy] knows and they know him," Elizabeth says. "My granddaughter Ella taught Bill what TikTok was and showed him what was happening. And his relationship with Sean is important to both of them."

“So, we’re not distant but we’re, you know ... he lives in Florida and I live in California. But it’s all good."

Billy is currently married to his fourth wife, Alexis Roderick; they have two daughters, Della Rose Joel and Remy Anne Joel. He was also married to Katie Lee and to Christie Brinkely, with whom he shares daughter Alexa Ray Joel.

