Billy Joel’s daughter reveals his feelings about HBO documentary

Official poster for Billy Joel: And So It Goes; Courtesy of HBO

Billy Joel's daughter Alexa Ray Joel says her famous dad isn't that impressed by his recently released documentary, Billy Joel: And So It Goes, which is currently streaming on HBO Max.

"You know my father is really funny because [he's] like the most self-effacing person on the planet right?" she tells the New York Post. "He never buys in his own hype."

"I’m like, 'You should be so proud of yourself!' He’s like, 'Eh,'" she adds.

"He’s just not a typical, like narcissistic guy in the spotlight — he just does not buy into any of it — he’s a true artist," she says. "He so deeply introverted, he’s really actually a shy person."

As for what he said about the two-part doc, Alexa reveals, "He’s like, well you know I’m kind of bored by it because it’s a lot about me and I get sick of me."

Meanwhile, Joel continues to dip into his archives to share some classic performances with fans. The latest clip is of the An Innocent Man track "This Night," recorded June 9, 1984, at Wembley Arena in London.

More videos are expected throughout the year. He’s already shared a 1975 performance of "Piano Man," an a cappella performance of his 1984 hit "The Longest Time," a performance of "Lullabye (Goodnight My Angel)" from a Columbia Records convention in 1993 and a performance of "Zanzibar" from the Houston Summit in 1979.

