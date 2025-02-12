Billy Joel & Sting to play New York’s Citi Field in August

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Jill Lances

Billy Joel and Sting are teaming up for another show this summer.

The rock star friends are set to headline New York's Citi Field, home of the New York Mets, on Aug. 21. While this is Billy's first time playing Citi Field, he's no stranger to a Mets stadium. He shut down the team's former home, Shea Stadium, with two shows in 2008.

Meanwhile, this will also be Sting's first show at Citi Field, although he played Shea with The Police in August 1983.

Fans can get tickets via a Citi presale starting Monday at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.

This is the third show Billy has announced in the New York metro area. He's also headlining Yankee Stadium with Rod Stewart on July 19 and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with Stevie Nicks.

Billy and Sting are also scheduled to play Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday. A complete list of dates can be found at billyjoel.com.

