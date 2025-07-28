Billy Joel shares live performance of ‘Piano Man’ from 1975 TV appearance

Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images
By Jill Lances & Andrea Dresdale

Billy Joel recently announced that he was planning to release some archival rarities that were discovered during the making of his HBO documentary, Billy Joel: And So It Goes, and now he's debuted his first clip.

The rocker shared a video of a May 16, 1975, performance of his now signature tune "Piano Man," from the British television music series The Old Grey Whistle Test.

“This next song is a true story,” a mustachioed Joel says before beginning the performance. “I say that because some of the stuff I write is a pack of lies.”

More videos are expected throughout the year, including the unreleased first-ever performance of the classic hit “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant," recorded at CW Post University, and his first TV appearance in 1972.

Billy Joel: And So It Goes is now streaming on HBO Max. As a companion to the documentary, Joel released a new digital 100-track album, also called Billy Joel: And So It Goes, on Saturday.

