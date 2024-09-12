Billy Joel sets second consecutive New Year's Eve show at UBS Arena

By Andrea Dresdale

Billy Joel is returning to the scene of the concert.

On Dec. 31, 2023, Billy rang in the new year at UBS Arena in Long Island, New York, the location of Wednesday night's MTV Video Music Awards. Now he's announced that he'll return to the venue on Dec. 31 to ring in 2025.

A CITI presale starts Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. ET. The general sale begins Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. ET.

Since Billy wrapped up his Madison Square Garden residency in July, he's been filling out his 2025 schedule, announcing a show at Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Arena on Feb. 22 — his first at the venue since 2008 — and a show at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on Jan. 17.

He also has several remaining dates on the schedule for 2024, including a show with Rod Stewart in Cleveland Friday, plus three shows with Sting and two solo concerts in Inglewood, California, and Hollywood, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at billyjoel.com.

On Wednesday, Billy commemorated the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks by posting a photo of himself performing at the America: A Tribute to Heroes benefit TV special, which aired on Sept. 21, 2001. He and wife wrote, "This morning, we took a moment to share the stories of that day with our children. It still seems like yesterday ... the emotions we feel are as profound today as they were 23 years ago."

They added, "We hope for all to unite and remember that fateful day. God Bless America."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

