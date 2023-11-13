Billy Joel marks 150 career sell-outs at Madison Square Garden

Billy Joel will end his residency at Madison Square Garden on July 25, with what will be his 150th career performance at the legendary venue. Now, he can boast that all 150 of those shows are sold out.

Billy's first appearance at the Garden was December 14, 1978. In January of 2015, with the 13th show of his residency, he set a new record of most consecutive performances by an artist at the Garden. In July of 2015, when he played his 65th show at the Garden, he set another record: most lifetime performances there by any artist.

Banners in the rafters of the venue commemorate both of those records and are replaced each month with new numbers, as he continues to rack up additional performances.

Billy's residency, which started in January of 2014, has sold close to two million tickets. The final dates of the run include November 22, December 19, January 11, February 9, March 28, April 26, May 9, June 8 and July 25.

Billy, however, is continuing to perform at other venues: He and Stevie Nicks will co-headline a show December 8 in Phoenix, and he'll ring in the New Year at UBS Arena in Belmont, New York. He'll travel to Tokyo for a one-off show next year, and he'll also co-headline several shows with Sting.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.