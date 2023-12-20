Billy Joel joined by his daughters, Elvis Costello at 97th Madison Square Garden show

Billy Joel got into the holiday spirit at his Tuesday, December 19, concert at New York's Madison Square Garden, the 97th show of his residency at the venue.

Billy performed several holiday tunes during the pre-Christmas show, starting off by bringing out his two young daughters, Della, 8, and Remy, 6, for "Jingle Bells." The little surprise guests were decked out in bright green dresses for the occasion.

According to setlist.fm, the show also featured performances of such holiday staples as "Deck the Halls," "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer," "Silent Night" and "Hark The Herald Angels Sing."

But those weren't the only surprises in store for Joel's fans at MSG. The show also featured a guest appearance by Elvis Costello, with the pair performing Elvis and The Attractions' "Pump It Up," followed by Billy's "Allentown."

Billy also threw in covers of "Barbara Ann," "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" and a partial cover of The Rolling Stones' "Start Me Up" — Billy even attempted his best Mick Jagger moves.

Joel is getting ready to wrap up his MSG residency in 2024, with the final show set to happen July 25. A complete list of dates can be found at billyjoel.com.

