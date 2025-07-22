Billy Joel is 'not a big fan' of The Beatles’ 'White Album'

Billy Joel has shared his thoughts on The Beatles' 1968 self-titled ninth studio album, commonly referred to as the White Album, and they aren't positive.

During his appearance on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, Joel and Maher were discussing classic double albums when Maher mentioned The Beatles' record.

"I'm not a big fan of the White Album, but some people love it," Joel said. "I hear it as a collection of half-a**** songs they didn't finish writing because they were too stoned, or they didn't care anymore."

He adds, "I think they had fragments and they put them on the album."

Joel also suggested that John Lennon "was disassociated" during the recording of the record, and Paul McCartney was "carrying the weight."

While The Beatles officially broke up in 1970, Joel said he has a theory that the Fab Four "almost broke up a couple of times, just like a marriage." He added, "They had their ups and downs and sometimes they were more prolific and sometimes they weren’t and I hear that in some of those things."

